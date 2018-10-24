Coming up: Is single payer the solution or the long shot?

A new poll found 69% of young Americans — those between 15 and 34 years old — support single-payer health care. Democratic politicians like Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, and Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Tim Walz have been floating the idea this election season.

Republican leaders don't think single payer is a viable option.

Single-payer was tried in progressive states like CA and VT and it failed. Now Democrats want to force this risky scheme on every American. It's not only terrible policy, it'd send your taxes through the roof. https://t.co/47vjAMPEdw — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) July 30, 2018

Is single-payer feasible? And what would it look like? Two guests will take up that question with host Kerri Miller on Thursday at 9 a.m.

Guests:

Gerald Friedman — professor at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst in the department of economics

Sally Pipes — CEO of Pacific Research Institute

