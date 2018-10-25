Two young photographers tackle trauma through art

"One Man" by Myesha Powell
"One Man" by Myesha Powell shows the first man to stay at what is now a homeless encampment in south Minneapolis. "I want people to learn that he's a fighter. When they kicked him out and said he couldn't be there and that the law enforcement was going to take his things, he kept coming back. And now because of that, it's a whole camp for people who don't have a place to go and don't have no family," she says of the photo. 