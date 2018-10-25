Two young photographers tackle trauma through art

"One Man" by Myesha Powell shows the first man to stay at what is now a homeless encampment in south Minneapolis. "I want people to learn that he's a fighter. When they kicked him out and said he couldn't be there and that the law enforcement was going to take his things, he kept coming back. And now because of that, it's a whole camp for people who don't have a place to go and don't have no family," she says of the photo.

Two high school photographers will be featured in their first gallery exhibit tonight as "Our Truth, Through Our Eyes" opens in northeast Minneapolis. Their photos aim to bring people close to the trauma experienced by youth.

Fifteen-year-old Yash Mangalick and 18-year-old Myesha Powell use their cameras to tell stories of mental health, sexuality, homelessness and abusive relationships. Their goal is to connect people with the struggles that are shaping the next generation.

"Youth have to go through this very difficult trauma — especially when they're so unsure of themselves and have so little knowledge of how the world works, this trauma can be extremely harmful," Mangalick said.

He's a sophomore at Edina High School who felt called to address social justice issues after a trip to his parent's home country. Visiting Vrindavan, a town in northern India, he listened to the story of a woman who was sold as a child bride and later ostracized from her family as a widow.

"The hope that was in their eyes when I was taking their pictures and talking to them showed me that journalism has this power to make people hopeful," Mangalick said. "You're taking all these struggles that people have experienced and giving them a purpose, by educating and trying to make sure they don't happen again."

"Karma" by Yash Mangalick Courtesy of Yash Mangalick

Mangalick's work combines traditional portraiture with photos he describes as "surrealist," using Photoshop to distort faces and make bodies float through the air. Powell describes her photos as "more natural," with minimal editing.

Powell found her voice through writing, and seized the opportunity to try photography. She sees storytelling as the most important thing she can do, and taking pictures as another way to create empathy.

"I want them to come with an open mind and just be blown," she said.

She is no stranger to trauma. Powell spent this summer reporting for North News as one of four "Trauma Troopers," where her writing focused on tense relationships with the police in her hometown of north Minneapolis.

Her favorite photo in this show is a portrait of resilience that she has titled "One Man." It's an image of the first man to pitch a tent at the homeless encampment on Franklin and Hiawatha Avenues in south Minneapolis.

"I want people to learn that he's a fighter," Powell said. "When they kicked him out and said he couldn't be there and that the law enforcement was going to take his things, he kept coming back."

Both Powell and Mangalick want viewers to be moved by the photographs — moved to do something to address the trauma young people face.

"When a story is told, it gives people an opportunity to do something about it," Powell said.

Mangalick is a self-taught photographer who plans to keep telling stories through photography as he goes through high school. Powell hopes to attend the University of St. Thomas and study journalism.

"Our Truth, Through Our Eyes" is a collaboration between Art Is My Weapon, an organization that promotes creative approaches to fighting violence, and ReCAST Minneapolis, a city initiative. The gallery show will remain open through Oct. 28 in the Kennedy Artist Lofts in northeast Minneapolis, with a reception from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. today.