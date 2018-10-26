A collaborative new choral work premieres in Minneapolis this Sunday

Titled "The Call," it's the brainchild of English countertenor Ryland Angel, who has been working with Wilco guitarist Nels Cline and the University of Minnesota's choral studies program to create the music.

According to the event website, the work is designed to explore "the roots of human cooperation historically and within contemporary society."

