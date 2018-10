Coming up: Political Junkie

With just one week until the midterm election, the amount of political news can be hard to wrap your head around. MPR News host Kerri Miller will sit down with Ken Rudin to unpack some of the week's biggest news.

They plan to discuss close races in the midterms and the explosive packages addressed to democratic leaders.

Tune in Monday, Oct. 29 to listen to the full discussion.

You can listen live here.