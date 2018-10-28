Twin Cities prep football player placed in medically induced coma after collapse

A Twin Cities high school football player was placed in a medically induced coma after collapsing Saturday during a playoff game.

Hill-Murray senior lineman Zach Zarembinski took himself off the field during Hill-Murray's 28-0 loss to St. Paul Johnson in Saturday's Class 4A, Section 3 semifinal and collapsed.

Hill-Murray coach Pete Bercich says Zarembinski came to the sideline "and things just kind of went downhill from there."

According to a post on his CaringBridge page, Zarembinski "suffered an injury resulting in a brain bleed on his left side. He was taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital where he received an emergency craniotomy to remove the left side of his skull to allow his brain to swell. He immediately responded positively. He stayed stable overnight. ...

"We are grateful to be here getting this care. We are grateful for your love and support. ... Please continue to pray for Zach. We need all hands on deck for this one."

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports a GoFundMe page was set up to help Zarembinski's family with medical costs. The site had raised more than $12,000 in donations as of late Sunday afternoon.

Bercich said on Twitter that "we want to thank the St. Paul Fire Dept. and the EMTs for their amazing response as they saved a young man's life."