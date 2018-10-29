Minneapolis, St. Paul get Bloomberg boost to address climate change

A rider boards a Green Line light rail train in St. Paul. Rail systems, hybrid electric buses and other ride-sharing programs are solutions that cities like St. Paul and Minneapolis are using to reach their carbon-neutral status goals.

Minneapolis and St. Paul joined cities from across the country today in a $70 million program designed to help them address climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

As part of the American Cities Climate Challenge, the two cities will join more than a dozen others in receiving $2.5 million each over two years from Bloomberg Philanthropies. The foundation is led by former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who now serves as a U.N. special envoy for climate action.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter joined Bloomberg in Minneapolis Monday afternoon for the announcement. On Monday, Bloomberg's foundation also announced it had added Chicago, Cincinnati, Columbus, Indianapolis and St. Louis to the program.

The new additions join 10 others: Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston, Los Angeles, Pittsburgh, Portland, San Diego, San Jose, Seattle and Washington, D.C.

'Green' bus Photo courtesy of Metro Transit

Both Minneapolis and St. Paul have aggressive goals calling for 80 to 100 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2050. A climate action plan in Minneapolis calls for 80 percent reduction of emissions by 2050, with a goal of 100 percent renewable energy in the city by then. In St. Paul, officials are seeking to reach carbon-neutral status by 2050.

According to a press release from Bloomberg Philanthropies, both cities plan to use the money to address transportation's contribution to emissions.

In Minneapolis, city officials plan to offer a subscription service for unlimited transit use, shared car access and other mobility options such as scooters and ride-hailing. The city also plans to implement more solar energy through community solar gardens.

St. Paul hopes to build 35 "mobility hubs" and hopes to bring 90 percent of its residents within 10 minutes of electric vehicles, transit or bikes and scooters. The city will also continue making city buildings more efficient and increase opportunities for solar energy.