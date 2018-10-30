Coming up: The power of the incumbent

Republicans have control of the U.S. House and Senate and those running for re-election possess some natural advantages as incumbents from party-backing to simple name-recognition.

Yet, the majority of Democrats across the country have been out-raising their Republican opponents and, according to a recent poll from Reuters/Ipsos, "independents are favoring the Democrats by 41 percent to 21 percent on the generic ballot."

On Wednesday at 11 a.m. MPR News host Kerri Miller will discuss the advantage of the incumbent with two local experts and one national expert.

Guests: Andy Brehm—former press secretary for U.S. Senator Norm Coleman and political commentator.

Jeff Blodgett—a political consultant and founding director of the Wellstone Action group.

Samara Klar—associate professor of political science at the University of Arizona.

To listen live you can click here.