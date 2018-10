In Minnesota, you can register to vote and cast your ballot at the polling place on Election Day.

The big day is just around the corner: Most Minnesotans will head to the voting booth November 6 to cast their ballots in this year's midterm election.

You have probably done your research on who's running and their positions.

Before you head out, you may want to check that you are registered to vote and doublecheck the address of your polling place.

This video will help you prepare for Election Day.

Got more election questions? #AskMPRNews.