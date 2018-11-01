Durenberger and Sturdevant: 'When Republicans Were Progressive'

Photo courtesy of the University of St. Thomas

An event moderated by longtime MPR host Gary Eichten. His guests were former Republican U.S. Senator Dave Durenberger and writer Lori Sturdevant, who've co-written a new book titled, "When Republicans Were Progressive."

They talked about the transformation of the Republican party since the 1960s, when Minnesota had two centrist parties that saw a lot in common.

Senator Durenberger said "we are Minnesota, not some other state ... and we need to get it back."

Regarding politics in Washington, Durenberger added, "when every state is heard from, government works best."

Durenberger also said both the Republican and Democratic parties can be improved at the local level. He suggests that we "broaden the base of the party where it begins — at the precinct caucus ... our version of the New England Town Hall."

David Durenberger was Minnesota's Republican U.S. Senator from 1978-1995.

Lori Sturdevant is the author of numerous award-winning books and is an editorial writer for the Star Tribune.

Durenberger and Sturdevant are co-authors of "When Republicans Were Progressive," published this year by the Minnesota Historical Society Press.

The event was hosted by St. John's University and held October 30, 2018 in St. Paul at Minnesota Public Radio's UBS Forum.

To listen to their discussion, click the audio player above.