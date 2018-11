It's been a cool and wet October

Cool and wet are the two appropriate descriptions for October 2018. Lower than normal temperatures prevailed on 65 to 70 percent of the days of the month, while a number of climate stations reported precipitation on 20 or more days.

Statewide, this October was the 12th coldest in history back to 1895, and it was the 10th wettest in history.

