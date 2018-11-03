Four dead after truck hits Girl Scouts picking up trash along Wisconsin highway

Emergency medical personnel gather at the scene of a hit-and-run crash Saturday in Lake Hallie, Wis., that killed three girls and an adult.

Four people, including three Girl Scouts, died Saturday after a pickup truck hit a group that had been picking up trash along a western Wisconsin highway.

The crash happened just before noon in Chippewa County, just north of Eau Claire, Wis. Authorities said a Girl Scout troop was picking up trash along County Highway P in Lake Hallie, near State Highway 29, when the Ford F-150 left the road and hit the group in the ditch.

The Lake Hallie Police Department reported that three girls and one woman died from their injuries. Another girl was in critical condition as of Saturday night.

The driver fled the scene, and officials had issued a call for help in locating the suspect vehicle. A 21-year-old man from Chippewa Falls later turned himself in to authorities in connection with the crash, Lake Hallie police reported.

The crash remains under investigation.