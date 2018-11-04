Glitter and gold: Diggins sets shining example for young Minnesota skiers

Jessie Diggins speaks in Duluth
Kalyssa Eilrich, left, applies glitter to Olympic gold medalist Jessie Diggins' face on Sunday at the Grand Avenue Nordic Center in Duluth. Eilrich is a skier in Ely, Minn. Diggins was influential in promoting a rule change allowing skiers to wear glitter at the state Nordic ski meet in Minnesota. 