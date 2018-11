One of the hardest fought campaigns this fall is the U.S. Senate contest between Democrat Tina Smith and Republican Karin Housley.

Hear the US Senate debate held November 4, 2018 featuring DFL U.S. Senator Tina Smith and GOP State Senator Karen Housley.

The debate was moderated by MPR News Morning Edition host Cathy Wurzer, and was held before a live audience at the Fitzgerald Theater in downtown St. Paul.