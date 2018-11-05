The DNR granted PolyMet Mining an endangered species takings permit. What does that mean?

PolyMet Mining's proposed copper-nickel mine in the northeastern part of the state is a step closer to reality, after the Department of Natural Resources issued several key permits for the mine last week.

One of those permits was an endangered species takings permit, which allows PolyMet to take three endangered plant species affected by the mine, provided they pay $340,000 to mitigate the damage.

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer spoke with DNR Assistant Commissioner Barb Naramore about what the permit means, and where the $340,000 figure came from.