DNR backs PolyMet mine permits

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Tom Landwehr speaks to reporters during a press conference Thursday, Nov. 1. 2018. The DNR issued permits for PolyMet Mining's proposed copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota, a huge step forward for the controversial project.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said Thursday it's issued permits for PolyMet Mining's proposed copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota, a huge step forward for the controversial project.

The DNR has issued the permit to mine, six water appropriation permits, two dam safety permits, a public waters work permit, and an endangered species takings permit, the agency said.

The project will still need water and air quality permits from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and a wetlands permit from the Army Corps of Engineers. It will also need additional local permits and approvals.

Still, the DNR's decision to issue permits makes it that much more likely the project — which has been in the works for than a decade and is set to be Minnesota's first copper-nickel mine — will be built.

'Victory for Iron Range families'

The permit to mine calls for PolyMet to make available $588 million in financial assurance the first year of mining, up from $544 million in the initial draft. That figure would rise to more than $1 billion about midway through the mine's proposed 20-year lifespan.

This undated file photo shows the LTV Steel processing plant near Hoyt Lakes, Minn., which was taken over by PolyMet Mining Corp. to use as a copper-nickel processing plant. Mark Sauer | The Mesabi Daily News via AP

The DNR in January released a draft permit to mine, a major step forward for the project more than a decade in the works.

The proposed mine and processing plant near Babbitt and Hoyt Lakes on the far northeastern edge of the Iron Range offers the potential for jobs and an entire new mining industry in the region, but one that carries with it new environmental risks in the state's most pristine corner.

Permits for the PolyMet Mining proposed copper-nickel mine are on display during a press conference Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Evan Frost | MPR News

The draft permit was widely seen as a signal the state was comfortable that the mine, as proposed, can meet environmental standards and provide significant financial assurances to pay for any needed mine cleanup.

PolyMet said the permit to mine allows it to build and operate open pit mining operations expected to deliver 1.2 billion pounds of copper and 170 million pounds of nickel, as well cobalt and precious metals over the mine's 20-year life.

Company CEO Jon Cherry called the the DNR's decision to issue permits "a victory for Iron Range families."

'Reckless proposal'

Environmental groups slammed the move.

"It's appalling that the state of Minnesota would authorize permanent, toxic pollution in the headwaters of Lake Superior," Marc Fink, a Duluth-based attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a statement.

"This massive open-pit mine would destroy huge swaths of the Superior National Forest that are critical to lynx, wolves and moose," he said, adding, We'll continue to fight this reckless proposal with our allies, every step of the way.

Concerns over mining's future and the state of the environment became key issues for debate in this year's political season, although both major party candidates for Minnesota's 8th Congressional District supported PolyMet.

The group Jobs for Minnesota, which supports building the mine, put out statements of praise from local mayors.

DNR Commissioner Tom Landwehr and Assistant Commissioner Barb Naramore speak to reporters during a press conference Thursday, Nov. 1. 2018. The DNR issued permits for PolyMet Mining's proposed copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota, a huge step forward for the controversial project. Evan Frost | MPR News

The permit "signals new life for mining on the Iron Range and is a win for all of the communities that have been fighting for its success," Aurora Mayor Dave Lislegard, who sits on the Jobs for Minnesotans board, said in the statement.

PolyMet in our backyard means access to more jobs to fuel our economy, more kids in our classrooms and more customers in our businesses. We are encouraged that the MPCA has stated they will also make final decisions on the remaining permits before the end of the year."

PolyMet needs more than 20 permits from local, state and federal agencies before it can begin construction.

The largest of those — the permit to mine, which the DNR announced Thursday — lays out how PolyMet plans to operate its proposed mine, control pollution and eventually close the mine after its planned 20-year lifespan.

It also includes details on financial assurance protections, in case PolyMet were to declare bankruptcy and would need to close the mine without meeting its clean-up obligations.

Decision days before election

DNR Commissioner Tom Landwehr turned aside questions that the decision to announce the permit days before a crucial election was politically motivated.

"We finished the permit and our decision-making was done," he told reporters. "It was just time to make the announcement."

Asked about the concerns of environmentalists that PolyMet intends to build a much larger mine than it proposed and is engaged in a bait-and-switch scheme to get through the permitting process, Landwehr said the permits issued are for the size of the mine proposed by PolyMet.

If in the future the company proposed expanding the project, it would need to go through another environmental review and permitting process, he added. "It is not a bait and switch."

The DNR chief acknowledged that there are environmental effects but that they would fall within state standards or otherwise be mitigated.

"You can't dig a hole without having impacts," he said. "But to the extent we can analyze a project, review the engineering ... the risks are going to be very small."

