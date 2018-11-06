Photos: Minnesotans get their say as they cast ballots


1 Kristina Nagle lines up to check in with her 2-year-old daughter Lily at the Edina Senior Center. "It's always important (to vote)," she said, "I think now more than ever." She brought Lily, she said, to "teach her the importance of the freedom that we have." 
2 An election judge registers a new voter at First Presbyterian Church in Moorhead, Minn. 
3 People line up to have their votes counted at the Edina Senior Center. There had been nearly 100 voters by 8 am. 
4 Student judge Mark Kivimaki, volunteering through his comparative government class at Edina High School, checks in voters at the Edina Senior Center. 
5 People vote in all the available stations at the Edina Senior Center. 
6 Election judge Philothea Sweet hands out "I Voted" stickers at the Edina Senior Center. 
7 People line up to vote at the Edina Senior Center. 