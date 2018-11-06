Photos: Minnesotans get their say as they cast ballots

Voters were lined up as the polls opened in Minnesota Tuesday.

Much is at stake in Minnesota, including an open race for governor, two U.S. Senate seats, a hotly contested race for attorney general, several congressional races and control of the Legislature.

As of Monday, more than 614,000 Minnesotans had voted early, which is shy of the early voting totals from the 2016 presidential election. But it still shatters a record for a midterm election, said Secretary of State Steve Simon.

Polls close at 8 p.m. But, if you're in line at 8 p.m. and haven't voted, you can still mark your ballot.

#TellMPR what you're experiencing at your polling station. Were you in and out quickly? Or did you face any issues?