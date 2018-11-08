Father of missing 3-year-old arrested; girl still hasn't been found

Try'Reshia Chamberlain Courtesy of the Brooklyn Park Police Department

The father of a 3-year-old girl who has been missing since May was arrested in Brooklyn Park earlier this week but he refuses to say where his daughter is, police said.

Trimell Chamberlain had been determined unfit to care for his children.

Brooklyn Park police said Chamberlain was uncooperative after his arrest and refused to give information on the location of his 3-year-old daughter, Try'Reshia Chamberlain.

Try'Reshia is described as an African-American female with black hair and brown eyes. She is about 2 to 2 1/2 feet tall and weighs between 20-30 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brooklyn Park Police Department at 763-493-8222.