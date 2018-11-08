Coming up: Politics Friday

We'll look at what this past Tuesday's election means for Minnesota. We'll be joined by two political analysts: DFL strategist Todd Rapp and Republican strategist Brian McDaniel.

DFL U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, who won re-election on Tuesday, will call in for an interview during the program.

Guests:

Todd Rapp— DFL political strategist. President and CEO, Rapp Strategies

Brian McDaniel— Republican political strategist. Attorney and government relations professional. One of the hosts of the podcast "Wrong About Everything"

Tune in Friday, Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. to listen to the full discussion.

To listen live you can click here.