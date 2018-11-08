Photos: Transgender, nonbinary individuals and allies march through U of M campus


Daniel Pulaski, a transgender man from St. Paul
1 Daniel Pulaski, a transgender man from St. Paul, marches into the University of Minnesota campus on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Minneapolis. "I'm a trans man and I came to support my family; my LGBTQIA sisters and brothers," Pulaski said. 
Cedar Thomas, a nonbinary University of Minnesota student
2 Cedar Thomas, a U of M student who organized the "We Will Not Be Erased" march, gives an emotional speech before leading marchers through campus. "I wanted to show that people on campus are standing by trans students," Thomas said. 
The march makes its way through campus.
3 The "We Will Not Be Erased" march makes its way through campus. 
Desiree Hill, a third-year chemistry student at the university.
4 Desiree Hill, a third-year chemistry student at the university, cheers as the "We Will Not Be Erased" march passes by Appleby Hall. 
Pat Palmer, Rachel Mensing and Shelli Jeanette pose for a portrait
5 Pat Palmer, Rachel Mensing and Shelli Jeanette pose for a portrait before the "We Will Not Be Erased" march. 
Melanie Steiner, right, a junior at the university.
6 Melanie Steiner, right, a junior at the university majoring in global studies, marches on the Washington Avenue Bridge. "I came to show support for my fellow queer siblings," Steiner said. "I'm taking a stand because Campus Republicans were able to write hateful rhetoric on a public space." 
Anna Rosin, a University of Minnesota senior
7 Anna Rosin, center, a U of M senior majoring in English literature, marches over the Washington Avenue Bridge. "I wanted to show up as an ally for my trans friends and let them know that they won't be erased from campus," Rosin said. 
The march reaches the end of the Washington Avenue Bridge
8 The "We Will Not Be Erased" march reaches the end of the Washington Avenue Bridge, where College Republicans painted a message about the university's pronoun policy. 
University of Minnesota student Laila Bensaad
9 University of Minnesota student Laila Bensaad marches to support transgender and non-binary student rights. 
Marchers listen to speakers at the march.
10 A group of about 60 transgender individuals, nonbinary individuals and cisgender allies listen to speakers. 
Maplewood native Kieran Blake speaks to a crowd of marchers
11 Maplewood native Kieran Blake cries as he speaks to a crowd of marchers. Blake spoke about a friend who attempted suicide due to a lack of acceptance as a transgender individual at high school. "I just want this [campus] to be a better space for people in the future because it's kind of rough now." 
Pat Palmer, a transgender individual from St. Paul
12 Pat Palmer, a transgender individual from St. Paul, chants with fellow marchers on Thursday. 