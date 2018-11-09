'Great Buster' celebrates the legacy of a silent-film star

Buster Keaton was known for doing his own stunts. He believed using stunt doubles ruined the effect. During a scene in "Sherlock Jr." (1926) a deluge from a railroad water tower broke his neck. However, he did not learn the extent of his injury until some years later during a physical. 