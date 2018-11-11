Longtime downtown St. Paul brewpub says it's closing

Great Waters Brewing Company is located in the Hamm Building in downtown St. Paul, as seen Sunday. The brewpub said in a Facebook post that its last day of operation will be November 18.

A longtime downtown St. Paul brewpub announced Saturday that it'll be closing its doors for good later this month.

Great Waters Brewing Company said in a Facebook post that its last day of operation will be November 18.

The brewpub opened in 1997 and is located in the Hamm Building, at the corner of St. Peter Street and West Seventh Place. The Facebook post noted that when it opened, Great Waters was one of the first new breweries in Minnesota in decades.

Over the past two decades, dozens of other breweries and brewpubs have opened in the Twin Cities and elsewhere around the state.