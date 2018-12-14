A guide to great children's books, from the parents who read them

If you're looking for great children's books, whether for gifts or for your own kids, there are plenty of resources out there.

You could check the awards lists. There's the Newberry Medal, the Batchelder Award for children's books from outside the U.S. and the Caldecott Medal for best illustration.

But we decided to ask members of our Raising Kids in Minnesota Facebook group for recommendations on the books their family considers a classic.

"Here We Are" by Oliver Jeffers Courtesy of Penguin Random House

Author Oliver Jeffers offers a user's guide to life on Earth, originally written and illustrated for his son. The book takes readers on a guide to life for a child, from the skies to the animal kingdom to people who live on the planet.

"The illustrations are beautiful, as well as the message. My kids are 2 and 4, but I can see them enjoying it for many more years." — Kate Lorenz, New Hope

Ella has a surprise for Penguin — glow-in-the-dark stickers — but they require being in the dark to work. That's a bit scary.

"It's such a sweet tale that speaks to the hearts of children (like mine) who face a lot fears — and the reward that sometimes comes when inner courage is tapped and a friend is near for support. The illustrations and gentle humor are a joy for kids and parents alike. It's a gem." — Anne Salmen, Edina

Annalisa, a red-headed pony-tailed girl, is curious how Mama May coaxes milk from Luella the cow, which includes a kiss on the nose. She learns everything she can, but can't bring herself to kiss the bovine, which leads to a lot of problems.

"Hush! A Thai Lullaby" by Mingfong Ho and Holly Meade Courtesy photo

"My girls loved it! I would sing them the magical spell that gave so many children milk and cheese that squeaked between their teeth. They still remember it in their late teens." — Michelle Salfer, Wabasso

With beautiful art and a calming but dynamic story, a mother tries to put her baby to sleep, but notices the animals need to quiet down.

"Very relatable for a parent and child with the parent trying to keep things quiet for the baby napping (but is the baby napping?) Sing-song-repeating rhyme and unique animals and noises." — Elizabeth Odette, Minneapolis

A girl and her dog's canoe ride become more chaotic as more animals decide to join in the boat.

"We recently picked up 'One Dog Canoe' from the library and my 2.5 (year-old) loves it. The author is from Minnesota and it's a tale that's relatable to my son as he loves to paddle (pup included) in our red canoe. The illustrations feel as though it's set in the Boundary Waters, so it makes me feel relaxed just reading it!" — Shannon Groff, St. Paul

Each book in this series of historical biographies for kids tells the story of a historical icon in a way that's engaging for young readers. Subjects from the series include George Washington, Martin Luther King, Jane Goodall, Jim Henson and many more. The series also carries a unifying theme: we can all be heroes.

"My second-grader loves them. Well written and each has a great message." — Rebecca Chamberlain, Eagan

