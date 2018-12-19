The best kids' books of 2018

It's been a good year for kids' books. Guest host Marianne Combs talked with two passionate experts in children's literature about the best books of 2018, including diverse books, graphic novels, books to lure in teens and board books for the little ones.
Guests:
Holly Weinkauf, owner, Red Balloon Bookshop in St. Paul
Lisa Von Drasek, Curator, Children's Literature Research Collection at the University of Minnesota Libraries.
Recommendations:
Holiday books:
All-of-a-Kind Family Hanukkah by Emily Jenkins, Paul O Zelinsky
Santa Bruce, by Ryan T. Higgins
Graphic novels:
Squirrel Girl by Ryan North
Lumberjanes by Noelle Stevenson
Cookbooks for kids:
A World of Cookies for Santa by M.E. Furman
The Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs by America's Test Kitchen Kids
The Great Minnesota Cookie Book: Award-Winning Recipes from the Star Tribune's Holiday Cookie Contest by Lee Svitak Dean and Rick Nelson
Diverse books:
Dreamers by Yuyi Morales
Multilingual and multicultural board books by Cynthia Weill
Frida by Summer Morrison
Global Babies board books by the Global Fund for Children
One Crazy Summer by Rita Williams-Garcia
Books for younger kids:
Small Walt and Mo the Tow by Minnesota author Elizabeth Verdick
Hush Hush Forest, by Minnesota author Mary Casanova, woodcuts by Nick Wroblewski
Red: A Crayon's Story by Michael Hall
Books for elementary-aged kids:
Louisiana's Way Home by Minnesota author Kate DiCamillo
All-Of-A-Family book series by Sydney Taylor
The Unicorn Rescue Society series by Adam Gidwitz
The Inquisitor's Tale: Or, The Three Magical Children and Their Holy Dog by Adam Gidwitz
A Tale Dark and Grimm by Adam Gidwitz
Science/STEM books:
Fly With Me: A Celebration of Birds Through Pictures, Poems and Stories by Jane Yolen and Heidi Stemple
Atlas Obscura Explorer's Guide for the World's Most Adventurous Kid by Dylan Thuras and Rosemary Mosco
National Parks of the USA by Kate Siber
Mapping Sam by Joyce Hesselberth
Frank Einstein by Jon Scieszka
Professor Astro Cat by Dr. Dominic Walliman
Street Beneath my Feet by Charlotte Guillain
Books for teens:
Dry by Neal Shusterman and Jarrod Shusterman
Hey Kiddo by Jarrett J. Krosoczka
Illegal by Eoin Colfer
Gmorning, Gnight: Little Pep Talks for Me & You by Lin-Manuel Miranda
What If It's Us by Becky Albertalli and Adam Silvera
Celebrate Your Body (and Its Changes Too): The Ultimate Puberty Book for Girls by Sonya Renee Taylor
Sci-fi/fantasy for teens:
Gregor the Overlander by Suzanne Collins
Keeper of the Lost Cities series by Shannon Messenger
The Dragonriders of Pern by Anne McCaffrey
Aru Shah and the End of Time by Roshani Chokshi (introduced by Rick Riordan)
Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi
Dactyl Hill Squad series by Daniel Jose Older
Books with disabled protagonists:
The Truth as Told by Mason Buttle by Leslie Connor
El Deafo by Cece BelL
Some Kids Use Wheelchairs (Pebble Plus: Understanding Differences)
Gift books for adults who care for kids:
Unconditional Love: A Guide to Navigating the Joys and Challenges of Being a Grandparent Today by Jane Isay
The Poetry of US: More than 200 poems that celebrate the people, places and passions of the United States edited by J. Patrick Lewis
We Rise, We Resist, We Raise our Voices by Wade Hudson
The ABC of It: Why Children's Books Matter by Leonard Marcus
Little Prince 70th Anniversary Gift Set by Antoine-de-Saint-Exupery
Resources:
Blue Ox Review, the blog currated by Lisa Von Drasek
