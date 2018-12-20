Call to Mind: Creativity and mental health

From MPR's "Call to Mind" initiative: Creativity and Mental Health.
The connections between mental well-being and creativity, the arts as a form of communication, coping, and therapy, and musical expression as healing.
A community conversation to share experiences with mental health, and how the arts and creative self-expression have helped.
MPR's Dan Kraker hosted the conversation December 4, 2018 at the Duluth Folk School.
His guests were Sam Miltich, jazz guitarist, and Carolyn Phelps, PhD licensed psychologist & founder of Dream Life Psychological Services in Duluth.