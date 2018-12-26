Cops searching for suspect in shooting near Hibbing

Jerome Spann Courtesy of Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Investigators are searching for a man they believe shot two people on the Iron Range on Christmas day.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the shooting occurred at 7:30 p.m. in Hibbing. One of the shooting victims died, and the other was treated for wounds and released.

Investigators suspect 29-year-old Jerome Spann in the shooting. They say Spann may be taking refuge in St. Paul, where he has family.

Investigators say Spann is armed and dangerous, and should not be approached. Anyone who knows where he is encouraged to call 911 or the Hibbing Police Department.