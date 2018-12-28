Mpls. weighs in on Mohamed Noor's request to examine police vehicle

Minneapolis has said it won't stand in the way of a request from attorneys for former police officer Mohamed Noor to examine a squad vehicle like the one Noor was riding in when he shot and killed Justine Ruszczyk in July 2017.

But the city pushed back on several aspects of the defense request. Erik Nilsson, a deputy city attorney for Minneapolis, said in a letter to Judge Kathryn Quaintance on Friday that the city doesn't object to making a squad car available for the defense to examine.

But Nilsson wrote that the city "objects to any destructive testing that would cause damage to or alteration" to the squad, or any actions that result in costs, repairs or loss of a police vehicle.

Noor is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Ruszczyk in the alley behind her home after she called 911 to report what she thought was someone being assaulted.

Noor's attorneys asked the judge in the case on Wednesday to allow them to "independently gather information, make measurements and allow testing and analysis" of a police vehicle. They argued that they wanted to examine it on Friday because the moon would be in the same phase as on the night Ruszczyk, also know with the surname Damond, was killed.

A hearing was held on the defense's request on Thursday afternoon.

The city also urged the judge to allow Minneapolis to choose which officers would make the vehicle available to the defense team. A proposed order from the defense team attached to the city's letter to the judge had outlined two specific officers to be in control of the vehicle.

Noor's attorneys said in their request that the vehicle involved in the actual shooting has not been preserved. Neither the city nor Noor's defense team would comment on the condition of the original squad.

The judge has not yet issued a decision on the request by defense attorneys.

Noor's next court appearance is set for March 1. His jury trial is scheduled for April.