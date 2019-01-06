Man dies when car crashes onto freeway off-ramp in Twin Cities

A 34-year-old New Brighton man died Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in the Twin Cities.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported that the man was driving a car "at a high rate of speed" on Sixth Street Northwest in New Brighton when the vehicle left the road and crashed through a fence along Interstate 35W.

The car rolled several times and came to rest on the off-ramp from southbound I-35W to County Road E2.

The Patrol said a 34-year-old man who was a passenger in the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The name of the man who died had not been released as of Sunday night.