The inauguration of Governor Walz and the constitutional officers

Governor Tim Walz is inaugurated today, along with other constitutional officers, in an event held at the Fitzgerald Theater in downtown St. Paul.

Also in the ceremony: Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan, Attorney General Keith Ellison, Secretary of State Steve Simon, and State Auditor Julie Blaha.

The master of ceremonies is former Chief Justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court, Kathleen Blatz.