Watch live at 11 a.m.: Inauguration Day in Minnesota

Gov.-elect Tim Walz hugs Lt. Gov.-elect Peggy Flanagan as she speaks at the DFL election night party in St. Paul Nov. 6, 2018.

A changeover in Minnesota government comes Monday with the inauguration of four new statewide officials and one incumbent.

All of the top positions in state government will be held by DFLers. Tim Walz takes over as governor, Peggy Flanagan becomes lieutenant governor, Keith Ellison is the new attorney general and Julie Blaha is the incoming auditor. Steve Simon will begin a second term as secretary of state.

The DFL swept the constitutional offices in November's election for the third straight time.

Walz will be the first Democrat in state history to succeed a two-term governor from his party when he takes the oath at noon and Mark Dayton's tenure ends.

Watch the inauguration ceremonies live