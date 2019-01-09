How is the shutdown affecting America? Let us count the ways

The National Park Service says Joshua Tree National Park will close, after people drove off-road and defaced trees while rangers were furloughed. Previously, only sections of the park had been closed, as seen here on Friday.
The National Park Service says Joshua Tree National Park will close, after people drove off-road and defaced trees while rangers were furloughed. Previously, only sections of the park had been closed, as seen here on Friday. 