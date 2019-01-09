Walz is making transportation funding a priority

The Legislature is in session and the new governor has been advocating for more money for transportation expenditures. Which means raising the gas tax, put on fuel that drivers pay for at the pump.

But is the gas tax the most effective way to fund transportation? And will the Republican-controlled state Senate go for it?

MnDOT Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher joined host Kerri Miller for a conversation around transportation funding and policy.

