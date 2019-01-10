High school kids, including governor's daughter, vow to keep up pressure for climate action

Maddy Fernands and Gabe Kaplans talk to Lt. Gov. Flanagan and Gov. Walz
Maddy Fernands of Edina, left, and Gabe Kaplan of Minneapolis ask Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Gov. Tim Walz how to follow up with them to make sure their demands for action on climate change are met. Dozens of teenagers packed the governor's office on Walz and Flanagan's third day on the job on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. 