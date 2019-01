Legendary sportscaster Mark Rosen retires this week

Mark Rosen will appear on his last TV sportscast Thursday night at 10 p.m. Rosen is leaving WCCO-TV after almost 50 years. A longtime sports broadcaster, he started at the station in 1969 when he stopped by for a tour.

MPR News reporter Tim Nelson talked with him about his storied career.

