Photos: Barron, Wis., celebrates after Jayme Closs found alive

Authorities have arrested a 21-year-old man in the October slaying of a Wisconsin couple and kidnapping of their teen daughter, Jayme Closs, who was found alive Thursday.

Jayme 13, was found after flagging down a woman walking her dog in a small town about an hour north of her hometown of Barron, Wis.

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald told reporters Friday that the suspect, Jake Thomas Patterson, 21, a Gordon, Wis., man, took Jayme against her will.

The Barron County district attorney said he expects to file charges next week.