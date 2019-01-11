Photos: Barron, Wis., celebrates after Jayme Closs found alive


1 Floyd Lunde changes the sign outside of Barron's First Baptist Church Friday in honor of Jayme Closs, who was found alive Thursday. "I have to be honest I wasn't expecting this result, and I wish I would have had more faith, but I'm incredibly pleased," the pastor said. 
2 Microphones cover the podium at the Barron County Justice Center ahead of the sheriff's news conference. 
3 The upper floor of the Barron County Justice Center in Wisconsin is filled with community members ahead of the news conference. 
4 The street where Jayme Closs was found remains barricaded by the Wisconsin State Patrol on Friday morning. It's a small area of homes in a rural part of far northwestern Wisconsin. 
5 Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald speaks during a news conference after Jayme Closs was found alive. He says that "when it confirmed that it was (Jayme), my legs started to shake. It was awesome." 
6 "In cases like this, we often need a big break, and it was Jayme herself who gave us that break," the FBI's Justin Tolomeo said during the news conference. 