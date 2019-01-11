Watch live at 10 a.m.: The latest in the Jayme Closs case

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald will hold a news conference Friday morning to discuss the latest in the Jayme Closs case. The teen, missing since October, was found alive Thursday.

Jayme Closs, the 13-year-old girl who went missing after her parents were found shot to death in their Barron, Wis., home nearly three months ago, was found alive after flagging down a woman walking her dog Thursday afternoon in a small town about an hour north of her hometown.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said the suspect, Jake Thomas Patterson, 21, a Gordon, Wis., man, took Jayme Closs against her will and has been arrested in connection with her kidnapping and the killing of her parents.

Authorities, he said, believe Jayme was the only target and that that Patterson did not have any prior contact with the Closs family.

The Barron County district attorney said he expects to file charges next week.

Watch live: The latest on the investigation

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said Jayme was found at 4:43 p.m. Thursday.

The teen appeared unkempt, looked as though she had lost weight and was wearing shoes that were too big for her when she showed up at Kristin Kasinskas' front door in Gordon, Wis.

Kasinskas said Jayme flagged down one of her neighbors who was walking her dog Thursday.

"She opened up our door and said this is Jayme Closs, call 911. And so we called 911," Kasinskas said.

Jayme told her she got out of a nearby home when she had been left alone.

Forrest Nutter said his wife, Jeanne, told him that Jayme came out of a heavily wooded area near the couple's cabin and approached her while she walking the couple's dog. Jayme told Jeanne Nutter who she was, but his wife recognized her, he said.

His wife, who had just arrived at the couple's cabin that day, took Jayme to Kasinskas' home, he said.

Since mid-October, detectives have pursued thousands of tips, watched dozens of surveillance videos and spent countless hours searching for the missing teen.

Neighbors, family and volunteers gathered to help with searches of the area. Deer hunters were asked to keep an eye out for any evidence that might offer a break in the case.

Local investigators were aided by the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and the FBI. A reward of $50,000 was offered for relevant information.