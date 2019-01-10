Wis. sheriff: Missing teen Jayme Closs found alive

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald speaks at an Oct. 22 news conference about the search for 13-year-old Jayme Closs, missing since her parents were found dead in their home near Barron, Wis. The sheriff announced Thursday that Closs had been located alive.

Updated: 8:42 p.m. | Posted: 8:12 p.m.

Jayme Closs, the 13-year-old Wisconsin girl who has been missing for nearly three months, has been found.

The Barron County Sheriff's Department announced on its Facebook page just before 8 p.m. Thursday that Closs has been found alive, and that a suspect has been taken into custody.

Jayme Closs has been missing since her parents — James Closs, 56, and Denise Closs, 46 — were found fatally shot in their home on Oct. 15.

Since then, detectives pursued thousands of tips, watched dozens of surveillance videos and spent countless hours searching for the teenager. Neighbors, family and volunteers gathered to help with searches of the area. Local investigators were aided by the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

But investigators did not recover any DNA evidence or fingerprints. They didn't find shoe prints inside the Closs's home, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald told said in December.

"We had four different crime labs go over the scene and we didn't recover anything," he said.

Throughout the investigation, Fitzgerald said he did not believe that that Closs, an 8th grader at Riverview Middle School in Barron, was involved in her parents' deaths.

More than 2,000 volunteers showed up to help with two grid searches around Barron in October. And as the mystery of her disappearance stretched past the fall and into the Christmas holiday, Jayme Closs's neighbors in Barron held vigil, wrapping a community tree in green and blue lights: green for hope, blue for grief.

Less than four hours before he announced that Closs had been found, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald addressed rumors that Closs had been found in another Facebook page. "Jayme Closs has NOT been located-this is false news," he posted just before 4:30 p.m. "There is a heavy law enforcement presence near Walworth Co but it is not related to Jayme Closs."

On the department's Facebook page, Fitzgerald wrote that he had no additional details to report, but had scheduled a news conference for Friday morning.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update.