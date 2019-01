St. Paul Peterson releases new music

Paul Peterson, or St. Paul Peterson as Prince liked to call him, has a new song called "You Got 2 Love."

He'll be playing a record release show Friday night at Icehouse in Minneapolis.

He was the keyboard player in The Time when "Purple Rain" was filmed and was one of the lead singers in the Prince-produced group The Family.

Peterson has recorded and toured with a variety of musicians including Peter Frampton, Steve Miller and Donny Osmond.