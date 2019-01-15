As federal shutdown continues, impact grows

Federal employees deemed "essential" are still showing up to work despite not receiving a paycheck last Friday. That's one of several ways the partial shutdown of the federal government is affecting Minnesota financially. Loan documents are on hold for businesses that are waiting for signatures from the Small Business Administration. Farmers aren't receiving the aid they were promised in response to trade tariffs.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue says the Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program, commonly known as food stamps, will be funded through February. The Minnesota Department of Human Services reports that more than 400,000 Minnesotans receive benefits from SNAP every month.

MPR News host Angela Davis spoke with MPR News reporter Tim Nelson about how the shutdown is impacting Minnesotans.

