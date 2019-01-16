Is there a road to redemption after the #MeToo movement?

For men called out by the #MeToo movement, is there a path back to public life?

As a result of the viral hashtag, over 250 men, who were previously shielded by their social status or high-profile jobs, had to answer for their behavior publicly.

Many of these men were forced out of their jobs, but a growing number of them are trying to make their way back into public life.

Comedians like Aziz Ansari and Louis C.K. are among those trying to regain their place in the public eye, but have they done enough to be forgiven? MPR News host Kerri Miller spoke with two guests about the road to redemption after the #MeToo movement.

Guests:

Anna North — Senior reporter at Vox covering gender issues

Zainab Salbi — Founder of Women for Women International, host and creator of a special on PBS last year, #MeToo Now What, author of the new book "Freedom is an Inside Job"

To listen to the full discussion you can use the audio player above.