Man sentenced to jail, probation for fatally running over girlfriend

A 43-year-old Watertown man who pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular operation for killing his girlfriend by running her over with his truck will serve a year in jail and 10 years probation.

Casey Belden Hoskins was charged in November 2017 and pleaded guilty in November 2018, for the death of 33-year-old Jessica Ludenia, who was living with him. Hoskins also faces four years in prison, but the Carver County judge stayed that sentence as long as he serves his decade-long probation successfully.

Under the conditions of his probation, Hoskins can't possess alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and must have an ignition interlock installed on any vehicle he drives.

Hoskins will also be allowed to work during the day while serving his one-year jail sentence.

"Over the objection of this office, the court authorized work release during the day," said Chief Deputy Carver County Attorney Peter Ivy.

In a press release from Carver County, prosecutors said Hoskins was arguing with the victim when she jumped in the truck bed as Hoskins tried to drive away. Hoskins rapidly accelerated and braked, ejected the victim from the truck bed, and ran her over. He then left the scene, drove around the block, then returned to drag the victim from the side of the road before law enforcement arrived. The victim later died from her injuries.

A blood sample taken from Hoskins revealed the presence of cocaine, and a fire captain at the scene reported that Hoskins appeared intoxicated and had an open beer bottle in the back pocket of his pants.