Photos: Minnesotans celebrate MLK Day


1 Dr. Mae Jemison speaks at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration on Monday at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in St. Paul. Jemison was the first woman of color in the world to travel to space. 
2 Chadwick "Niles" Phillips performs during the celebration. 
3 Joylette Hylick and Katherine Moore accept the Governor's Equity and Justice Legacy Award in honor of their mother, Katherine Coleman Johnson. Johnson, who was unable to attend the event, was a NASA research mathematician. 
4 STRONGmovement's Darrius Strong, left, and Gabby the Baddie perform during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration youth rally at the Ordway. 
5 Gov. Tim Walz, right, presents the Civil Rights Legend Award to Reatha Clark King. She is a chemist, educator and served as the vice president of the General Mills Corp. and chair of the General Mills Foundation board. 
6 Dancers from the group Al Ta'wam perform during the celebration. 
7 More than a hundred people gathered to listen to speakers and watch performers during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration youth rally on Monday at the Ordway. 
8 Peyton Vincent introduces keynote speaker Dr. Mae Jemison. 
9 U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar smiles as she listens to keynote speaker Dr. Mae Jemison. 
10 Dancers from the group Kalpulli Yaocenoxtli perform during the celebration. Kalpulli Yaocenoxtli means Warriors of the First Cactus Flower in the Nahuatl language. 
11 U.S. Sen. Tina Smith speaks during the state's 33rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at the Ordway. 
12 St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter addresses the crowd at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration. 
13 Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan speaks during the state's 33rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at the Ordway. 
14 Samantha Kettleson, 6, and her doll, Lucy, attend the Martin Luther King Jr. Day youth rally at the Ordway. Samantha dressed in the astronaut suit because she wants to visit Mars when she gets older. 
15 U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks during the celebration. 