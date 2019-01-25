A return to Superior's ice, this time without her husband but with women angler community

Hannah Hudson ice fishes on the ice over Lake Superior near Washburn, Wis.
Hannah Hudson ice fishes Tuesday on the ice over Lake Superior near Washburn, Wis. Hudson was joined by Barb Carey, founder of Wisconsin Women Fish, Bonnie Timm and Rikki Pardun. The four were scouting fishing locations before a film crew joined them the following day. The 2019 Women Ice Angler Project focused on empowerment and facing fears while also aiming to grow the sport of fishing among women. 