One dead, another injured in St. Paul shooting

One man died and another was injured in a shooting early Saturday on St. Paul's east side.

Police said they received many 911 calls at about 3:30 a.m., reporting multiple people shot near the corner of Maryland Avenue and Arkwright Street.

"When officers arrived they encountered a chaotic scene involving more than 20 people, two of whom were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds," police said in a news release. "Officers immediately rendered aid to the victims until St. Paul Fire medics arrived."

One man died at the scene; the other was transported to Regions Hospital.

"Patrol officers established a crime scene perimeter and called for investigators with the ... Homicide Unit to respond," police reported. "A bus brought approximately 20 possible witnesses to the police department's headquarters for questioning."

Authorities said there had been no arrests as of midday Saturday. The names of the men who were shot have not yet been released.

It's the third homicide case of 2019 in St. Paul.