Live Winter storm takes aim at much of Minnesota

After the overdose: A family's journey into grief and guilt

Doug Biggers pauses in a room where his son died.
Doug Biggers, whose 20-year-old son, Landon, died of opioid overdose in 2017, pauses in a room where Landon died in La Quinta, Calif. For years Doug lived in shame, keeping Landon's addiction secret. He wasn't ashamed of his son but rather himself. 