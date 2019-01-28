U.S. charges Chinese telecom giant Huawei, asks Canada for CFO extradition

A woman browses her smartphone as she walks by a Huawei store at a shopping mall in Beijing. The telecom giant is at the center of a geopolitical feud between China and the United States.
A woman browses her smartphone as she walks by a Huawei store at a shopping mall in Beijing. The telecom giant is at the center of a geopolitical feud between China and the United States. 