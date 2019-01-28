Pet food recalled after MN Health finds salmonella in a human

Package of "Woody's Pet Food Deli Raw Free Range Turkey." Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Agriculture

State officials are notifying consumers of a recall of raw turkey pet food from Woody's Pet Food Deli. Salmonella contamination was found after the Minnesota Department of Health identified a human case linked to the pet food

The recalled product was sold in 5-pound plastic containers labeled "Woody's Pet Food Deli Raw Free Range Turkey" and can be identified by the white date sticker on the cover of the pet food container, the state health and agriculture departments said in a statement Monday.

The product was sold at Woody's Pet Food Deli locations in Minneapolis, St. Paul and Woodbury. The lots recalled have these use-by dates:

- Jan. 10, 2020

- Jan. 12, 2020

- Jan. 15, 2020

No other lots of Woody's Pet Food Deli products are affected by the recall, the agencies said.

Consumers with the recalled product at home are being told to throw it out or return it to a Woody's Pet Food Deli for a full refund and not feed the contaminated product to pets, state officials said.

Consumers with questions can contact the Woody's Pet Food Deli stores directly or email the company at info@woodyspetdeli.com .

Sampling began after the state health department identified a human case of salmonella linked to the pet food as part of the agency's ongoing, multistate investigation of salmonella infections coordinated by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state health department said its interview of the stricken person revealed that Woody's Pet Deli raw ground turkey pet food was regularly fed to a pet in the household. The pet also tested positive for Salmonella, but not the outbreak strain.