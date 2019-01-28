Schools closed, roads dicey as winter storm blasts Minnesota

A winter storm blanketed the state in deep snow Sunday night, leading to several school closures and delays. And it's not over yet.

Oh yeah — this is what Minnesota winters are supposed to be like.

A winter storm blanketed the state in deep snow Sunday night, following an icy blast late last week that led to the cancellation of several events.

And it's not over yet.

Snow was still falling as of Monday morning; the National Weather Service is forecasting another inch or so for much of eastern Minnesota through noon.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is urging all drivers to take it easy on the roads, especially because blowing and drifting snow are making for some tough conditions.

Plows are out across the state. Heavy snow over night and blowing and drifting snow are making for some tough conditions. Give yourself plenty of time this a.m. And give the plows room to work. Check https://t.co/XWS79i5zGb for road conditions and camera views. pic.twitter.com/dNOwUzG2yq — Kevin Gutknecht (@kggutknecht) January 28, 2019

Several schools are closed or delayed Monday, including three of the largest districts in Minnesota: Minneapolis, St. Paul and Anoka-Hennepin.

• School closures and delays: Check the list

It's possible schools could close again later this week, when the deep freeze returns. Gov. Tim Walz is under intense lobbying to order a statewide closure of Minnesota schools when subzero temperatures roll in. State law gives the governor power through the education commissioner to "alter school schedules, curtail school activities or order schools closed." Former Govs. Arne Carlson and Mark Dayton both ordered schools closed due to cold weather during their tenures.

Dangerous wind chills of below 35 are expected Tuesday through Thursday morning. Low temperatures late Tuesday night and early Wednesday are expected to be in the 20s below zero in southern Minnesota, with 30s below zero and possibly some 40s below zero in the north.

In the Twin Cities, the "highs" on Wednesday and Thursday are supposed to hit minus 12 and minus 4, respectively.