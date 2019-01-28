Some parts of southeast Minnesota saw nearly 10 inches of snow from late Sunday into Monday, as a winter storm moved across the state.
The highest snow total reported by the National Weather Service as of 10:45 a.m. Monday was 9.5 inches at Mabel, in Fillmore County near the Iowa border. Spotters in Brownsville and Goodview each reported 9 inches.
The official total at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was 4.2 inches as of 6 a.m. Monday — that may go up after some additional light snow is included.
Here are snow reports from around Minnesota as of 10:45 a.m. Monday, as relayed by the National Weather Service. Snow continued to fall in some areas — so these are not necessarily final snow totals:
• 9.5 inches — Mabel
• 9 inches — Brownsville, Goodview
• 8.5 inches — Freeburg, Hayfield
• 8 inches — Elba, Grand Meadow, Two Inlets
• 7.5 inches — Pilot Mound
• 7.2 inches — Owatonna, Ellendale
• 7.1 inches — Stewartville
• 7 inches — Mankato, Douglas, Carlos, Winona, Blue Earth
• 6.8 inches — Predmore
• 6.6 inches — Hokah, Viola, La Crescent
• 6.5 inches — Caledonia, Faribault, Menahga
• 6.1 inches — Camp Ripley
• 6 inches — Rochester, Dodge Center, Mantorville, St. James, Fillmore, Spring Valley, Hastings, Sebeka, Henderson
• 5.7 inches — New Ulm
• 5.5 inches — Redwood Falls
• 5.4 inches — Woodbury
• 5.3 inches — Lakeville
• 5.2 inches — Nerstrand, Vasa
• 5 inches — Chanhassen, Rosemount, Burnsville, Prior Lake, Robbinsdale, Golden Valley, Wabasha, Austin, Milaca, Plymouth
• 4.6 inches — Carver, Northfield, Hutchinson
• 4.5 inches — Winthrop, Waseca, Osseo, Delano, Maple Lake, Stillwater, Sartell, Little Falls
• 4.3 inches — Zumbrota, Watertown
• 4.2 inches — Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Montevideo
• 4 inches — Rochester, Kimball, Richfield, Ramsey, East Bethel, Richfield, Albany, Brainerd, Bemidji
• 3.8 inches — Jordan, Chaska, Minnetonka
• 3.7 inches — Blaine
• 3.5 inches — St. Cloud, Cambridge, North St. Paul
• 2.9 inches — Moorhead
• 2.6 inches — Willmar
• 2.2 inches — Roseville