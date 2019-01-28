Andy Maxfield brushes snow from his truck outside his home after heavy snow overnight Monday in Rochester, Minn.

Some parts of southeast Minnesota saw nearly 10 inches of snow from late Sunday into Monday, as a winter storm moved across the state.

The highest snow total reported by the National Weather Service as of 10:45 a.m. Monday was 9.5 inches at Mabel, in Fillmore County near the Iowa border. Spotters in Brownsville and Goodview each reported 9 inches.

The official total at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was 4.2 inches as of 6 a.m. Monday — that may go up after some additional light snow is included.

Here are snow reports from around Minnesota as of 10:45 a.m. Monday, as relayed by the National Weather Service. Snow continued to fall in some areas — so these are not necessarily final snow totals:

• 9.5 inches — Mabel

• 9 inches — Brownsville, Goodview

• 8.5 inches — Freeburg, Hayfield

• 8 inches — Elba, Grand Meadow, Two Inlets

• 7.5 inches — Pilot Mound

• 7.2 inches — Owatonna, Ellendale

• 7.1 inches — Stewartville

• 7 inches — Mankato, Douglas, Carlos, Winona, Blue Earth

• 6.8 inches — Predmore

• 6.6 inches — Hokah, Viola, La Crescent

• 6.5 inches — Caledonia, Faribault, Menahga

• 6.1 inches — Camp Ripley

• 6 inches — Rochester, Dodge Center, Mantorville, St. James, Fillmore, Spring Valley, Hastings, Sebeka, Henderson

• 5.7 inches — New Ulm

• 5.5 inches — Redwood Falls

• 5.4 inches — Woodbury

• 5.3 inches — Lakeville

• 5.2 inches — Nerstrand, Vasa

• 5 inches — Chanhassen, Rosemount, Burnsville, Prior Lake, Robbinsdale, Golden Valley, Wabasha, Austin, Milaca, Plymouth

• 4.6 inches — Carver, Northfield, Hutchinson

• 4.5 inches — Winthrop, Waseca, Osseo, Delano, Maple Lake, Stillwater, Sartell, Little Falls

• 4.3 inches — Zumbrota, Watertown

• 4.2 inches — Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Montevideo

• 4 inches — Rochester, Kimball, Richfield, Ramsey, East Bethel, Richfield, Albany, Brainerd, Bemidji

• 3.8 inches — Jordan, Chaska, Minnetonka

• 3.7 inches — Blaine

• 3.5 inches — St. Cloud, Cambridge, North St. Paul

• 2.9 inches — Moorhead

• 2.6 inches — Willmar

• 2.2 inches — Roseville