The Political Junkie: The developing landscape of the 2020 election

The Republican National Committee voted Friday to support Trump in his bid for re-election in 2020. More Democrats have announced their intentions to run, including Pete Buttigieg, the openly gay mayor of South Bend, Ind. Former Starbucks CEO, Howard Schultz, said on "60 Minutes" that he is considering running for president as a "centrist independent."

The Political Junkie, Ken Rudin, joined guest host Tiffany Hanssen to talk about how the landscape of the 2020 election is shaping up.

