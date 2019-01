Marvin Gaye's 'I Heard It Through the Grapevine' topped the pop chart 50 years ago

It's been 50 years since Marvin Gaye's version of "I Heard It Through the Grapevine" topped the Billboard pop chart.

Smokey Robinson and the Miracles were the first to record the song, but Motown Records decided not to release their take as a single. When Marvin Gaye recorded his version, he slowed down the tempo and created the soul music masterpiece that's so recognizable today.